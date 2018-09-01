Drug dealer nabbed with heroin worth over Rs 8.8 million

-

A suspect has been arrested with a stock of heroin worth over Rs 8.8 million at Mankada Road in Kadawatha.

The arrest was made following an operation carried out based on information received by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Police officers found 740 grams and 145 milligrams of heroin as well as Rs 233,000 in cash in the possession of the arrested suspect.

He is to be produced at the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (1) and questioned under detention orders while the PNB is conducting further investigations.