Mother dies in stabbing trying resolve land dispute between her sons

Mother dies in stabbing trying resolve land dispute between her sons

September 1, 2018   01:47 pm

-

A 78-year-old woman died after being stabbed while attempting to resolve a land dispute between her two sons in the Hokandara area in Thalangama.

The woman was rushed to the Homagama Hospital following the incident, which had taken place after an argument over a land dispute between the two brothers had escalated out of control.

The victim had been clearing a land with her youngest son when her eldest son had arrived at the location with a group of individuals and attacked them.

The woman was reportedly stabbed when she had intervened to resolve the dispute.

The victim’s eldest son has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with injuries following the incident while both brothers have been taken into custody by Thalangama Police.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories