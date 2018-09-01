Mother dies in stabbing trying resolve land dispute between her sons

-

A 78-year-old woman died after being stabbed while attempting to resolve a land dispute between her two sons in the Hokandara area in Thalangama.

The woman was rushed to the Homagama Hospital following the incident, which had taken place after an argument over a land dispute between the two brothers had escalated out of control.

The victim had been clearing a land with her youngest son when her eldest son had arrived at the location with a group of individuals and attacked them.

The woman was reportedly stabbed when she had intervened to resolve the dispute.

The victim’s eldest son has been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital with injuries following the incident while both brothers have been taken into custody by Thalangama Police.