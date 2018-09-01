President Maithripala Sirisena visits Lumbini

-

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena has visited Lumbini today. The visiting guest offered prayers at the Mayadevi temple on Saturday morning.

He is scheduled to return to Kathmandu today at 3:00 pm, according tot he Himalayan Times.

President Sirisena, who attended the 4th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) hosted in Nepal, will return to Sri Lanka on Sunday.