President Maithripala Sirisena visits Lumbini

President Maithripala Sirisena visits Lumbini

September 1, 2018   02:21 pm

-

President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena has visited Lumbini today. The visiting guest offered prayers at the Mayadevi temple on Saturday morning.

He is scheduled to return to Kathmandu today at 3:00 pm, according tot he Himalayan Times.

President Sirisena, who attended the 4th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) hosted in Nepal, will return to Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories