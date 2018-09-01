Four arrested while attempting to sell 12 elephant pearls

September 1, 2018   04:01 pm

Four suspects have been arrested with 12 elephant pearls (Gajamuthu) in the Siripura area in Polonnaruwa.

The arrests were made following an operation carried out by a police unit under the guidance of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in charge of Polonnaruwa.

The 12 elephant pearls which the suspects were preparing to sell, Rs 350,000 in cash found in their possession and the van used by the suspects were taken into custody.

Police said the arrested suspects had traveled from Hettipola to Polonnaruwa to sell the elephant pearls.

They are residents of Bibila, Hettipola and Hasalaka areas.
 

