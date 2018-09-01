Man shot through window of a home in Walasmulla
September 1, 2018 05:47 pm
A person was injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident in the Kanumuldeniya area in Walasmulla.
Police said that an unidentified gunman had shot an individual, who was inside a room at a house, through the window and immediately fled the scene.
The victim, a 36-year-old resident of Kanumuldeniya, has been admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.
Information has been uncovered that the shooting was allegedly carried out over a land dispute.
Walasmulla Police is conducting further investigations.