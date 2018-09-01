Man shot through window of a home in Walasmulla

September 1, 2018   05:47 pm

A person was injured and hospitalised following a shooting incident in the Kanumuldeniya area in Walasmulla.

Police said that an unidentified gunman had shot an individual, who was inside a room at a house, through the window and immediately fled the scene.

The victim, a 36-year-old resident of Kanumuldeniya, has been admitted to the Tangalle Hospital.

Information has been uncovered that the shooting was allegedly carried out over a land dispute.

Walasmulla Police is conducting further investigations.

 

