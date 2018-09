Government will permit two local companies to commence internal flights, says Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

This will allow tourists to travel to Colombo, Batticaloa, Sigiriya, Palali, and Trincomalee areas in shorter periods of time, pointed out the Prime Minister.

He mentioned this at the opening of the MJF Centre for Dignified Empowerment and Sustainable Development for East in Kalkudah.