SLFPs 67th anniversary commemorated today

September 2, 2018   10:07 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The 67th Anniversary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is celebrated today (02) and General Secretary of the Party Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa stated that several religious events are organized to mark the occasion.

Accordingly, religious events will be held at Kelaniya Raja Maha Temple, Kadireshan Kovil in Bambalapitiya and the Maligakanda mosque, today.

The party assembly will be held on a future date, According to Prof. Piyadasa.

Meanwhile, the group of 16 MPs who left the unity government will attend the party’s celebratory proceedings if they receive an invitation, stated MP Chandima Weerakkody.

