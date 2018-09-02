Increase of Dollar value doesnt only happen to SL  Amaraweera

September 2, 2018   10:42 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Ministry of Agriculture will be implementing a new plan for the increase of exports in the country, says Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera.

He stated this attending an event held in Hambantota area.

Although there had been 27% of exports in the past, it has now decreased to only 7.9%, pointed out the Minister. He says that everyone should be held responsible for this.

To avoid the effects on the economy due to the increase of dollar value, the export industry should be leveled up and the current government has taken many measures for this, added the Minister.

