Person producing fraud documents arrested in Nittambuwa

A person carrying out a business of producing fake and fraud documents has been arrested in Kalagedihena, Nittambuwa.

Reportedly, the arrested has been made on a tip-off received by the Nittambuwa Police.

The police have found letterheads of the government, 05 rubber seals a computer and printer when they searched the place in which the business was conducted.

The 32 year old suspect is from the Kalagedihena area and will be produced at the Attanagalle Magistrate’s Court.