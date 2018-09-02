Imprisoning monks isnt a new thing  Fonseka

September 2, 2018   12:41 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The accusation that underworld activities increased under the current government is baseless, says Minister of Sustainable Development, Wildlife and Regional Development Field Marshall Sarath Fonseka.

Joining an event held last evening (01), Fonseka stated that all the persons publicized as underworld gang leaders today, have become gang members 10 years back.

Minister says that a university student who was with him was also arrested to insult him, under the guise that he was an underworld figure.

Commenting on the imprisonment of Ven. Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, he says that he should receive punishments if he had committed a wrongdoing.

He points out that there were about 90 Buddhist priests who were imprisoned when he also served prison time and that imprisoning monks isn’t something that happened only now.

Any wrongdoer should be punished according to the law and he strongly condemns anything which happens from outside the system, said the Minister. Fonseka added that this sort of things didn’t happen even during wartime.

