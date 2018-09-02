Protests demanding re-opening of Galaha Hospital

Following the Galaha incident, residents of the area have engaged in a protest demanding the reopening of the Galaha Hospital.

The protest which commenced this morning (02) lasted for around one hour, according to the Galaha Police.

A tense situation had prevailed at the Galaha Hospital on August 28 following the death of a one-and-a-half year old infant who had been admitted to the hospital.

A large number of people had gathered at the hospital premises, provoked by the death the infant, allegedly due to the delay in treating him by the doctors and staff at the hospital.

The angry mob had attacked and caused damages to the property at the hospital and the vehicles belonging to doctors. Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel and Riot Police were later deployed to control the situation.

Following an inquiry ordered by theMinister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne seven persons were arrested with regard to the incident.

Provincial Director of Health Services for Central Province Dr. Shanthi Samarasingha said that measures are taken to restore the hospital back to working condition.