Nine persons hospitalized as driver falls asleep mid-driving

Nine persons have been admitted to the Balapitiya Base Hospital following a motor accident which occurred in front of the weekend market in Madampe, Ambalangoda.

The accident had occurred at around 5 am this morning (02) when a van had veered off the road, hit a telecommunication pole and toppled on to its side.

Reportedly, the accident had occurred due to the driver of the van falling asleep while driving.

Nine persons had been inside the vehicle when the accident occurred and 2 of the admitted have already been discharged of the hospital following treatment.