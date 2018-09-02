Seven arrested over Galaha unrest remanded

The seven suspects who were arrested over the recent unrest incident at Galaha Hospital have been remanded until the 6th of September, stated the Police.

This has been in accordance with an order given by the Kandy Additional Magistrate, today (02).

The 7 suspects have been arrested last evening (01), on charges of damaging public property.

A tense situation had prevailed at the Galaha Hospital on August 28 following the death of an infant who had been admitted to the hospital.

A large number of people had gathered at the hospital premises, provoked by the death of a one-and-a-half year old infant, allegedly due to the delay in treating him by the doctors and staff at the hospital.

The angry mob had attacked and caused damages to the property at the hospital and the vehicles belonging to doctors. Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel and Riot Police were later deployed to control the situation.

The infant had reportedly been admitted to the hospital due to a sudden illness while they were participating in a religious event.

Minister of Health Dr Rajitha Senaratne had ordered the Director General of Health Services to carry out an inquiry into the death.

The doctors in question have stated that it had taken some time to treat the child after he was brought to hospital as they were treating two other patients who were in critical condition.