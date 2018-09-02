Every person has been given their right of freedom, says Minster of Justice & Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale.

She stated this responding to queries of the media regarding the recent protest of female detainees at the Welikada Prison. Minister commented to the media following an event held yesterday (02) in Seruwila Mangala Rajamaha Vihara in Trincomalee.

There was no such freedom during the past regime and inmates were murdered when these incidents occurred, said the Minister.

Further commenting, Minister added that, the government have not interfered the upcoming protest rally of the Joint Opposition which will be held on September 5th.