Fuel price formula is a myth  Prof. Premlal de Silva

September 2, 2018   05:18 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Although they say that there is a pricing formula for fuel price revision, there is no such price formula, stated Prof. Premalal de Silva addressing a media conference held today (02).

There have been several fuel price revisions by mentioning a price formula, however, when considering the revisions made, it can be confirmed that there is no such formula, he stated. The said fuel price formula is a myth, he adds.

Prof. Premalal de Silva demanded to see the said pricing formula there is one and if there is such formula, he says that he will resign from teaching.

He further stated that the Ministry of Agriculture has planned to remove 20% of the paddy cultivation lands in the country.

