Derana 60 Plus grand finals comes alive tonight

September 2, 2018   08:14 pm

Dialog Prashansa Derana 60 Plus reality program for senior citizens of Sri Lanka comes to a conclusion as the finals of the show commenced at 7.30 pm tonight (02) at Jana Kala Kendraya premises in Battaramulla.

Many celebrated artists of the country are also scheduled perform at the Derana 60 Plus grand finale this evening.

Three contestants have qualified to compete at the grand final this year, while 10 other contestants are competing under the ‘Popular Category’, one of whom will be elected ‘Most Popular Star’ by the public’s votes via SMS messages.

