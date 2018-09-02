SL will support every endeavor to strengthen South Asian cooperation  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena met Secretary General Amjad Hussain B Sial at the Secretariat of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation in Kathmandu today (02), stated President’s media Division.

The President was warmly received by Sial and SAARC Directors and later there were discussions on matters related to regional cooperation. The Secretary General thanked the President for the support extended by Sri Lanka for all the efforts to enhance South Asian cooperation.

President Sirisena emphasized the need for strengthening cooperation between the countries of South Asia and said that he visited the SAARC Secretariat to show his respect for SAARC. He added that Sri Lanka would continue to support every endeavor to strengthen South Asian cooperation.

The President posed for a photograph with the SAARC officials and observed the functioning of the Secretariat. He planted a sapling to mark his visit and made an entry in the Visitors Book.

President Sirisena who visited Nepal to attend the 4th Summit of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) commenced a visit to Nepal after conclusion of the BIMSTEC Summit.