Father of two killed in a shooting in Puttalam

A father of two has been killed a shooting incident in Mangalaeliya, Puttalam, stated Mundalama Police.

Reportedly, the shooting had occurred in Henyaya, Mangalaeliya area last night (02).

The deceased is 37 year old named Geeth Mangala Perera from Samindugama area.

Police have arrested a 50 year old person from Henyaya under the suspicion of the shooting. Along with the suspect the police have also seized a firearm believed to be used for the murder.

The victim and the arrested suspect has had a long-running conflict and it has led to this shooting, according to the Police.

The Magistrate inquiry is scheduled to be held while Mundalama Police is conducting further investigations.