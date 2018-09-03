Special salaries commission to commence duties today

The Special Commission appointed to rectify salary disparities and issues related to salaries in the Public Service is scheduled to commence its duties from today (03).

The commission will commence duties at its office located at the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA) in Malalasekara Road.

Accordingly, the commission will submit an initial report to the President by the end of this month.

The commission, comprising 15 members, is preside by Mr. S. Ranugge while Mr. H.G. Sumanasinghe has been appointed as the Secretary.

The Commission was appointed on August 20 for a two-month period and during this time period it will submit proposals to the President for solving the salary issues.