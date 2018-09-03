Four monks including Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero granted bail

Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Ven. Magalkande Sudatta Thero, Ven Ittekande Saddhatissa Thero and Ven. Madille Panyaloka Thero who were arrested over a case of damaging public property have been produced at the Fort Magistrate’s Court and granted bail.

The Gangodawila Magistrate’s Court had issued arrest warrants on Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero, Ven. Magalkande Sudatta Thero, Ven Ittekande Saddhatissa Thero and Ven. Madille Panyaloka Thero over the damaging of public property.

Police had informed the court that the suspects have been identified in connection with the damages caused to public property during a protest by disabled war veterans last year.

Accordingly the court issues warrants for the arrest of the four aforementioned Buddhist monks.