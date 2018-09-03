Farmers demand a guaranteed price of Rs 50 for paddy

All Ceylon Farmers’ Federation demands the government to provide a guaranteed price of Rs 50 per one kilo of paddy.

The secretary of the federation T.B. Sarath stated this addressing the media in Dambulla.

He pointed out that, although the price of paddy has fallen drastically, a kilo of paddy is being sold to the public at Rs 100 by businessman engaged in paddy production.

As the cost of paddy production has increased, the guaranteed price per one kilo of paddy should also be maintained at Rs 50, he said.

The secretary further mentions that the paddy harvest of the country has gone down this year and the farmers in Polonnaruwa and nearby areas have been inconvenienced by parasitic infestation of mites and nodules.

The main reason for this parasitic infestation has been due to the decisions of the Consultative Committee on Irrigation and Water Resource Management and the delay in water supply for paddy cultivation, he stated.

According to him, the failure to supply water at appropriate times has caused many damages to the farmers.