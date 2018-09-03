SLTB bus strike in Southern Province enters day three

The strike action launched by the bus operators of Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) in the Southern Province has entered day three today (03), stated Ada Derana reporter.

The strike is based on several demands including the inclusion of the allowance of Rs 10,000, which was initially given to the public sector employees in 2015, to their salary.

Passengers who had already arrived at Colombo have been inconvenienced as all SLTB bus operators in the Southern Province have halted commuting buses, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Striking bus operators request all SLTB bus operators in the country to join their strike action.