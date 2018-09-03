Land laws will be amended in future  Gayantha

September 3, 2018   02:49 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The incumbent government has distributed 10,000 land deeds to people island-wide just within the week the government celebrated its 3rd year anniversary,  says the Minister of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms Gayantha Karunatileka.

He stated this responding to the queries raised by the media following a meeting held in Badulla.

The Minister further stated that the government will continue to grant land deeds to the public by amending the existing land laws and regulations.

Responding to a question by media personnel, the Minister said that the current government is not affected by the protest rallies held by the Joint Opposition.

He further stated that these protest rallies are carried out as they are not able to bear their defeat.

