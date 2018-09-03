Explosives found from land in Omanthai

Several explosives have been discovered from a land in Mahilankulam area in Omanthai, Vavuniya.

According to the Omanthai police, a resident of the area have noticed the bombs while preparing his lands for farming and had informed the police of the situation.

Three Mortar ammunitions, one RPG bullet and a land mine have been found at the location, stated the police.

The seized explosives are slated to be defused today (03) by the Bomb Disposal Unit of the Special Task Force (STF), under the orders of Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

The police suspect that the discovered explosives to have been abandoned during the past years of wartime when Omanthai area had been frequent with clashes.

Omanthai police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.