Man murdered by axe over family dispute

A person has been axed and murdered in Kolawenigama area in Beliatta Kumbura, Deniyaya at around 5 pm yesterday (02).

The victim has been identified as G.K Dayananda (43), a father of three, who had been living in Halgahawela area in Kolawenigama.

The murder has taken place over a family dispute, and the murder suspect has been identified as a 43-year-old individual from the same area.

The suspect and his wife have surrendered to the police following the murder, said Deniyaya police.

The Magistrate’s inquiry will be carried out today (03) and Deniyaya police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.