There have been no instructions to postpone parliament  Speaker

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has not received any notification to postpone the Parliament on 05th and 6th of September, stated the Speaker’s Office issuing a press release.

According to the release, reports of Speaker stating that he had received notice to postpone the parliament on the said dates are false.

Neither the President nor any other party have not informed the Speaker on postponing the parliament and the Speaker has not made any statement as such at the Party Leaders’ Meeting or anywhere else, stated Speaker’s Office.

Accordingly, the Speaker’s Office wishes to affirm that there is no need for the postponement of the parliament on the said dates, further stated the release.