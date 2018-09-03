Person arrested at BIA with foreign currency worth over Rs 28 mn

A person has been apprehended by Sri Lanka Customs at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), for attempting to smuggle a stock of foreign currency worth nearly Rs 28 million.

The 25 year old suspect from Negombo was to board a flight to Singapore this morning (03), when he was arrested by the Customs officials based on a tip-off received by the Airport Security Staff at the Departure Lounge of BIA.

Reportedly, the stock of currency contained Euros, Qatar Riyals, Swiss Francs, Danish Krones and Saudi Riyals.

The contraband has been discovered while hidden inside a false bottom of the suspect’s travelling bag.

Customs officials are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.