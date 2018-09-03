Complete police security to Colombo on 5th Sept.  IGP

Complete police security to Colombo on 5th Sept.  IGP

September 3, 2018   05:29 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara requests the Joint Opposition’s protest rally, which is scheduled for the September 05, not to obstruct the public peace.

He added that police officers will be deployed to maintain law and order, and complete police security will be given for the protest rally.

IGP Jayasundara stated this addressing the media, following a religious ceremony held today (03) to commemorate the 152nd Police Day.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories