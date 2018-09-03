Complete police security to Colombo on 5th Sept.  IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundara requests the Joint Opposition’s protest rally, which is scheduled for the September 05, not to obstruct the public peace.

He added that police officers will be deployed to maintain law and order, and complete police security will be given for the protest rally.

IGP Jayasundara stated this addressing the media, following a religious ceremony held today (03) to commemorate the 152nd Police Day.