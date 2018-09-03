Train drivers will be penalized if fault of an accident is theirs  Transport Minister

The 29th General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando assumed duties at the Railway Department, today (03).

The occasion was also attended by Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Following the event, Minister bestowed 195 Electrical and Mechanical Essential Technicians of Sri Lanka Railways with permanent appointments.

Commenting at the event, he stated that the Railways administration isn’t run properly.

Additionally, in the future, if the fault of a train accident is in the hands of the driver, there will be a system to penalize the said driver, said the Minister.