Constable murdered by boyfriend receive funeral with police honors

Funeral of the female Police Constable Chandima Priyadarshani Chandrasekara who had been murdered and set alight was held today (03) amidst police honors.

The funeral held at Hali-Ela, Ketawala public cemetery had, reportedly, been attended by a large crowd who had come to pay their respects.

The 23 year old Police Constable was found dead inside her house which was alight with fire on the 01st of August.

On the day of the incident, the deceased had gone to her house stating that she is going to deliver a food parcel to her boyfriend, following an alms giving event at a neighbors.

However, the neighbors had later noticed the house on fire and informed the police regarding it.

Magistrate’s inquiry revealed that the victim had been murdered by slicing her throat and the murder weapon had been found under a bed.

Murdered Constable’s 27 year old boyfriend, Kurukulasuriyalage Thusitha Nandana Perera, was arrested on the same day under the suspicion of murder and was later remanded till the 14th of September.

The arrested boyfriend is a field officer of the Uva Ketawala Estate in Hali-Ela.

Reportedly, the funeral had been attended also by the victim’s mother who had been separated from her since childhood.