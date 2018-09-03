Religious activities held across country as President celebrates 67th birthday

September 3, 2018   09:12 pm

The sixty-seventh (67) birthday of President Maithripala Sirisena falls today (03).

Maithripala Sirisena was born on 3 September 1951, few hours after the official launch of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) on 2 September 1951.

On his birthday, President Sirisena unveiled the Golden fence constructed around the Bo tree in the premises of President’s House, stated President’s Media Division.

Steps were taken to construct this golden fence from his personal donations as an offering on his date of birth.

Thus the Ata Visi Buddhist statue which was built in front of that Bo tree was unveiled by the President today.

President Sirisena planned to celebrate his birthday giving prominence to religious proceedings where a many religious rituals were organized in many temples island wide to invoke blessings on him.

