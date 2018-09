Trade unions of Uva Province Hospitals have decided to engage in a strike action to protest an issue regarding their overtime allowances.

Chairman of the trade unions of the professions supplementary to medicine Ajith P. Thilakaratne says that the strike will held for 24 hours from 7 am today (04).

The strike will be joined by nearly 2000 nurses and other professionals supplementary to medicine, according to Thilakaratne.