Chairman of OMP to be given monthly allowance of Rs 100,000

September 4, 2018   10:14 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The proposal for granting allowances for the members of the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) is scheduled to be presented to the parliament today (04).

Accordingly, the chairman of OMP is proposed to be given a monthly allowance of Rs 100,000, a telephone allowance and an official vehicle with a monthly fuel allowance of 225 liters.

Furthermore, the members of the OMP are to be given a monthly allowance of Rs 75,000, telephone and transport allowances.

Reportedly, the President has presented the aforesaid proposal and it has been granted the Cabinet approval.

The Office on the Missing Persons, led by 7 members including the chairman, was appointed on February 2018 by the President under the recommendations of the Constitutional Council.

The salaries and other allowances given for the members of OMP should be decided by the Cabinet and the payments should be made as a cost burden to the government’s Consolidated Fund.

Meanwhile, the regulations under the Import and Export Act are also scheduled to be debated in the parliament today.

