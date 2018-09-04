MPs of the Joint Opposition have rejected an invitation from Speaker Karu Jayasuriya on a tour to India.

MP Dinesh Gunewardena stated that they have informed the Speaker in writing, rejecting the offer.

This was to protest the refusal to give the rights of the Opposition to the Joint Opposition when JO holds the majority of seats in the opposition at the Parliament, said Gunewardena.

Meanwhile, a special meeting regarding the protest rally scheduled for tomorrow (05), will be held this evening (04) preside by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Reportedly, the venue of the ‘Jana Balaya’ rally will decided at this meeting.

MP Gunawardena says that several stadiums in Colombo have already been reserved for their protest campaign.