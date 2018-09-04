Three caught with Buddha statues with archaeological value

September 4, 2018   11:25 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Galenbindunuwewa Police have apprehended three persons for the possession of Buddha statues with archaeological value.

On tip-off received by them, the police have conducted the arrested at Upuldeniya area in Galenbindunuwewa and found 03 Buddha statues with the suspects.

A 5 cm brass Buddha statue weighing 69 g, 14 cm marble statue weighing 464 g and a 7 cm brass statue weighing 149 g have been found by the Police.

The suspects are residents of the same area and will be produced at Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court, according to the police.

Meanwhile, six persons have been arrested in Konwewa area in Anamaduwa for excavating for archaeological relics, stated Anamaduwa Police.

Tools used for excavations and items of offerings have also been seized along with the suspects and the suspects will be presented at the Anamaduwa Magistrate’s Court.

