Youth dead, another critical in landmine explosion

One youth has died in a landmine explosion that had occurred during demining activities in Thekkawatta area in Maankulam, Mullaitivu, while another youth sustained critical injuries.

The two youths have been engaged in demining activities last evening (03) along the Mallavi road in Thekkawatta area, according to Maankulam police.

Reportedly, a landmine that had been discovered while demining the area has accidently exploded when the two youths attempted to defuse it.

The deceased has been identified as Pathmanathan Dileepan (28), a resident of Kilinochchi.

The injured youth, named R. Nitharshan, is a 25-year-old residing in Omanthai area in Vavuniya.

The critically injured youth has been admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital, while the body of the deceased has been sent over to Kilinochchi Hospital for the postmortem examination.

The two youths have been attached to a demining NGO by the name of Delvon Assistance for Social Harmony (DASH), according to the police.

Maankulam police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.