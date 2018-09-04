Two arrested with hand grenades near expressway bridge

September 4, 2018   11:53 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Two individuals have been arrested for the possession of two hand grenades and heroin near the expressway bridge in Athurugiriya.

Based on a tip-off received by the police, a lorry was inspected while being parked on the roadside this morning (04), according to the Police Headquarters.

Reportedly, the suspects have been in possession of two foreign-manufactured live hand grenades and 830 mg of heroin at the time of arrest.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Weligama and Beruwala areas.

They are to be produced before Kaduwela Magistrate’s Court today and Athurugiriya police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

 

