Neomal Rangajeewa and Emil Ranjan further remanded

Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were arrested over the Welikada Prison clashes in 2012, has been further remanded until September 18 under the order of the Fort Magistrate Court.

When the case was taken up before Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) informed the court that Government Analyst’s report on the incident has not been received yet.

Defense Attorneys pointed out that the suspects haven’t been granted bail due to a delay in the investigation of the incident.

Considering all details, the Magistrate ordered the suspects to be remanded until 18th September and CID to produce a progress report on the date.

IP Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was arrested by the CID on March 28 over the alleged killing of inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012.

Lamahewa, who was the then Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison and currently Prisons Commissioner (Rehabilitation), was arrested by CID at his official residence at No. 142, Baseline Road, Colombo 9 the following day.

Twenty-seven inmates were killed and more than 20 other injured in deadly shooting during the Welikada Prison riot on November 9, 2012 when prisoners took control of the populated prison objecting to an unannounced search by the Special Task Force to nab hidden arms, drugs and mobile phones at the prison.