Toppling govt is best insurance for your loved ones  Gammanpila

MP Udaya Gammanpila says that government leaders are of the strong view that the people are fully satisfied with their governance and that they have developed the nation in an unprecedented manner due to the fact that they have still not heard the public’s disappointment in them.

“If you heard the Prime Minister or the President, they repeatedly say their development efforts are unprecedented and the people are fully happy with them.”

“According to them, unfortunately the media misreport and distort the situation,” the Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) leader told reporters in Colombo today (4).

Therefore, he said, that if people really want the government to hear what you really believe, the best way to communicate their feelings about the government is to join hands with the Joint Opposition at the protest ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’ on 5th September.

“Toppling the government is the best insurance you can obtain for your loved little ones,” the MP claimed.