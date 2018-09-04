Import & Export Controller further remanded till Sept 18

Former Import and Export Controller of the Import and Export Department who was arrested for accepting a bribe has been further remanded till 18th September.

When the case was taken up today (04) by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court the Bribery Commission officials informed the court that investigations are still underway and requested the Court to remand the suspect further.

Accordingly, the court ordered the suspect to be remanded until the 18th of this month and asked the Bribery Commission to report the progress of investigations on that day.

The former Import and Export Controller, Mahagamage Gamini, had allegedly requested a bribe of Rs 200,000 from a businessman in Weligama to provide a report containing recommendations necessary to bring down two vehicles from Japan which are around 10 years old through legal channels.

He was arrested by officials of the Bribery Commission while accepting the bribe in the Thalawathugoda area.