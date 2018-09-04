Joint Opposition has no strategy  Nalaka Thero

The Joint Opposition has no strategy, stated Ven. Bengamuwe Nalaka Thero at a press conference held in Colombo.

No result will come of publicly threatening to topple the government through the September 05th ‘Jana Balaya’ protest rally; it will only get the government to take measures to deter it, Thero said.

JO doesn’t consider his opinions as persons like him do not hold PhDs and the people who conspired at the 2015 Presidential Election are still with the JO, further said the Thero.

JO constantly gets ensnared by conspirators as they do not have any strategies or tactics, Nalaka Thero added.