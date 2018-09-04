Court rejects request to ban JO protests near Presidents house

Court rejects request to ban JO protests near Presidents house

September 4, 2018   03:49 pm

-

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court rejected a request made by police seeking a court order prohibiting the Joint Opposition from staging any protests on the roads in the vicinity of the President’s official residence.

The Joint Opposition has organized a protest against the government in Colombo tomorrow (5) titled ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’.

Cinnamon Garden Police requested the Chief Magistrate’s Court to issue an order barring their supporters from protesting on the roads near the President’s official residence.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories