The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court rejected a request made by police seeking a court order prohibiting the Joint Opposition from staging any protests on the roads in the vicinity of the President’s official residence.

The Joint Opposition has organized a protest against the government in Colombo tomorrow (5) titled ‘Jana Balaya Colombata’.

Cinnamon Garden Police requested the Chief Magistrate’s Court to issue an order barring their supporters from protesting on the roads near the President’s official residence.

