Investigations have been commenced in connection with the suspicious death of a man, who is suspected to have been murdered while at his home in the Mullipuram area, according to Puttalam police.

The deceased has been identified as a 62-year-old named Mohamed Nisham, a resident from the same area. He had reportedly died at around 1.00am this morning (4).

The deceased had been living with his 39-year-old son, who informed the Police Emergency Service of the mysterious death of his father.

Accordingly, the police had arrived at the location and discovered the body lying on the bed of the deceased.

The son of the deceased had claimed that his father had been murdered by an unidentified person by assaulting on the head with a rock, which was later found near the body.

As it did not contain any blood stains, the police further searched the house and discovered several blood stains in close proximity to a nearby well and also a knife inside it.

Police suspect that the murder might have taken place near the well and that the body was placed on the bed afterwards. The son of the deceased has been arrested on suspicion.

The Magistrate’s inquiry on the body is scheduled to be conducted and further investigations are being carried out by Puttalam police.