The Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered the complaint filed by the Bribery Commission against former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage to be taken up for hearing on November 16.

The Bribery Commission informed the court that considerations are in progress to decide whether to file a case against the former Minister at the High Court or the Special High Court.

Accordingly, the Colombo Magistrate’s Court ordered the complaint to be taken up on November 16 and called for a progress report from the Bribery Commission on that day.

The Bribery Commission had filed the complaint against MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage for allegedly making a loss of Rs 50 million by purchasing carrom and checkers boards for the Ministry of Sports while serving as the Sports Minister during the administration of the past government.