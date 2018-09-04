Youth unrest in North caused by unemployment  Reginald

The main reason for the unrest of the youths in the North is unemployment, according the Northern Province Governor Reginald Cooray.

The governor stated this following a discussion held with the pan-religious groups, voluntary organizations and social service organizations in Jaffna district to enquire their opinions on the issue.

Further commenting the governor stated that most of the factories that had been prevailing in the Northern Province for a long time, including Kankesanthurai Cement Factory, Paranthan Chemicals Factory and other factories related to dairy products, are currently closed down.

Hence, there is no means available to create new job opportunities for the youth in the North, the Governor added.

Although there is a possibility of commencing salt related factories in the North as Sri Lanka is surrounded by the sea, we are currently importing salt from India, he added.