Minister agrees on salary hike for SLTB employees

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Nimal Siripala de Silva has agreed to increase the salaries of all employees of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB).

Accordingly the minister has instructed SLTB officials to implement the wage hike with effect from October 01, 2018.

The minister participated in discussion with representatives of all trade unions within the SLTB with regard to the strike launched by employees attached to 11 depots coming under the SLTB Ruhunu regional office.

Providing a positive response to the demands, the minister has agreed to implement the 2006 Management Circular No. 30 and the 2016 Circular No. 02 both at once and increase the salaried of all SLTB employees.

The minister therefore requested the trade union representatives to inform all their members regarding the decision and requested them to end their strike action and report back to duty from today.

Secretary to the Transport Ministry G.S. Vithanage, SLTB Chairman Ramal Siriwardena and other officials from the ministry and the SLTB participated in the discussion.