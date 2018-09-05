Religious ceremony held in memory of drowned elephants

A religious ceremony (Pin Anumodana) was held today (04) in the memory of the elephants, who had died in Thummodara Amuna area, by drowning in the mud of Periyaruwa Stream, a tributary of Mahaweli River.

Deputy Minister of Wildlife Palitha Thewarapperuma had taken the initiative for this ceremony, which was held with the participation of five Buddhist monks from several temples of the area.

Reportedly, a group of officers of Somawathiya Wildlife Office and several other individuals have also participated in the ceremony.

A herd of elephants had drowned in the Periyaruwa Stream by slipping into the mud when it tried to reach for water, due to the excessive growth of water hyacinth on the riverbank.

The bodies of the elephants have been sent over for examination under the supervision of Veterinary Surgeon Sameera Kalinguarachchi, attached to Girithale Wildlife Office.

Meanwhile, the dead body of another elephant has been found at the same location, today, during a search operation led by Army officers.

The discovered body belonged to a one-and-a-half years old elephant calf, said Ada Derana reporter.