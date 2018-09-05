Police investigate murder of Sri Lankan man in Cyprus

Police investigate murder of Sri Lankan man in Cyprus

September 5, 2018   08:13 am

-

Cyprus Police are investigating a case of murder in Limassol after they found a 45-year-old Sri Lankan national had died at a residence early on Tuesday morning.

Officers headed to the scene after receiving the information about an injured man at around 2am, the Cyprus Mail reported.

He was dead when they and an ambulance arrived. First investigations showed the victim had been attacked and had sustained a head injury.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories