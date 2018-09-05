Police investigate murder of Sri Lankan man in Cyprus
September 5, 2018 08:13 am
Cyprus Police are investigating a case of murder in Limassol after they found a 45-year-old Sri Lankan national had died at a residence early on Tuesday morning.
Officers headed to the scene after receiving the information about an injured man at around 2am, the Cyprus Mail reported.
He was dead when they and an ambulance arrived. First investigations showed the victim had been attacked and had sustained a head injury.
-Agencies