Jana Balaya to arrive in Colombo today

The ‘Jana Balaya’ protest rally organized by the Joint Opposition (JO) is scheduled to be held today (05) in Colombo.

MP Shehan Semasinghe says that although the government is taking various measures to repress the ‘Jana Balaya’ protest rally, JO will face them audaciously.

He stated this yesterday (04) addressing the media following a discussion held at the official residence of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The former President will join the protest rally at the proper time, said MP Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena.

According to MP Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, the government has no means to take any steps against the buses that arriving in Colombo with the participants of the rally.

The Group of 16 SLFP MP who withdrew from the unity government recently, will also support this protest rally, said MP Chandima Weerakkody.