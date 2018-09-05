Only thing Wigneswaran can do is provoke Tamils  Patali

September 5, 2018   10:08 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

There are no monumental development carried out by Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran and only convenient thing for him to do is provoking innocent Tamil people, says the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka.

He stated this joining the event held in Ginigathehna to commence the construction process of a new bus stand.

C.V. Wigneswaran was able to hold a fair election and obtain the chief ministerial portfolio in the North due to the sacrifices made by the security forces, the Minister pointed out.

Further commenting, he said that Wigneswaran has been in office as the Northern Province Chief Minister for 05 years so far, yet has not carried out any developmental activities in the area.

If the Chief Minister has done such great development to the Northern Province, cenotaphs in the North would not be a concern to him, Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka stated.

